Futsal gaining ground in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some young athletes in Fresno are kicking their way into the sport of Futsal.

"It's great to get on a different surface and it's all grass all the time so it's fun," said Taelor Williams, Futsal player.

Williams plays soccer at Fresno Pacific, but she's having fun on a different field with Futsal.

"The ball doesn't bounce as high as a normal soccer ball. The size is different. Just the skill work and the fast pace you're able to play, it's kind a like hockey-- it's up and down the field you're able to shoot from anywhere on the field basically," said Mel Williams, Mellysport Futsal League.

Mel said Futsal is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. He said it is teaching athletes the game and technique on a smaller scale. Not only is the field smaller than soccer, so are the teams. Instead of 11 people on the field, it's played four on four, with a goalie.

Mel is the director of Mellysport Futsal League, which is forming in Fresno right now.

"I was fortunate enough to make it to the professionals and soccer is in my blood, I came back and I've been a coach for 20 years competitively and I've always wanted to have my own Futsal arena."

The arena is coming together piece-by-piece at Blackbeard's Family Entertainment Center. Mel was able to transform an old outdoor paintball area into a Futsal field.

"Everything here is being done by me and my friends and family, so we're proud to do this from the ground up every aspect of it so it's a big deal for us."

The league starts March 17 for kids, teens, and both men and women.

You can see Futsal in action and learn more about signing up Saturday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Blackbeard's.
