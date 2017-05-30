We have now reached the believable Green Goblin stage of history. https://t.co/NRWObDPfVW — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) May 30, 2017

Someone hurry up and get Spiderman. The green goblin is loose!!! https://t.co/EwqtQIzsED — BOVICE47​™ (@BOVICE47) May 30, 2017

This game ball made quite the grand entrance.An official riding a drone delivered the ball for the final game of the Portuguese Cup (Taca de Portugal) on Sunday.Social media users were amused at the futuristic stunt. Marvel's Dan Slott and others compared the drone to the mode of transportation used by's Green Goblin.