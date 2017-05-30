SPORTS

Game ball delivered by drone in Portuguese Cup Final

EMBED </>More Videos

An official at the Portuguese Cup Final on May 28 delievered the game ball while riding a drone. (Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This game ball made quite the grand entrance.

An official riding a drone delivered the ball for the final game of the Portuguese Cup (Taca de Portugal) on Sunday.

Social media users were amused at the futuristic stunt. Marvel's Dan Slott and others compared the drone to the mode of transportation used by Spider-Man's Green Goblin.
Related Topics:
sportsdroneshoverboardtechnologysocceru.s. & world
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland start bench-clearing brawl between Nats, Giants
Angels' Mike Trout to have surgery Wednesday to repair torn ligament in left thumb
Giants-Nats game may feature tense atmosphere
Braves veteran Colon returns to face Angels
More Sports
Top Stories
Two people suffer minor injuries after their car is hit by a train in Kings County
One person dead after house fire in Central Fresno
Police looking for suspect after stabbing in Central Fresno
Trump's communications director resigns
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
Teen killed, another teen injured in Southwest Fresno shooting
One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
Show More
VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Miss. restaurant, cooks up some steaks
Man killed in hit and run in Madera County
Fresno County Sheriff's Department water rescue crews busy with rescues on San Joaquin River
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
More News
Top Video
Two people suffer minor injuries after their car is hit by a train in Kings County
One person dead after house fire in Central Fresno
Police looking for suspect after stabbing in Central Fresno
North Fresno Whiskey Festival
More Video