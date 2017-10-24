Game one of the World Series is tonight in Los Angeles.The Dodgers are taking on the Houston Astros, in what could be one of the hottest games in championship history.Record heat is expected in Los Angeles this afternoon, right now it is 97 in L.A. as Reuben just showed us. Several Fresno Grizzlies including Carlos Correia will be starting for Houston tonight.Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for L.A, while "the bearded one" Dallas Keushel takes it for the Astros.Game one is at five o'clock.