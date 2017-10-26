German teenagers learning the game of football from Fresno coaches

A youth team from Munster, Germany has been practicing this week at Bullard High School.Twenty-two players and four coaches are spending their fall break in Fresno. The Bullard coaching staff helps with techniques and new practice proceduresIt is all part of a sister city program between Fresno and Munster. Besides football players say they are enjoying the California sunshine."The weather, the weather-it's pretty cold in Germany so I like the hot weather," said Achim Bah."We learn a lot the coaches are very helpful the kids are just amazed by the experience. We have some that were here--really great experience," said Head Coach Jonathan Kuban.This is Munster's second visit to Bullard High. The team practiced with the Knights two years ago.