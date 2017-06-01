SPORTS

Golfer has hilarious fail while trying to hit ball out of pond

EMBED </>More Videos

This golfer's epic fail left him and his friend in hysterics. (YouTube/Trevor Sheahan via Storyful)

A golfer in Ireland was trying to get his ball out of a tight spot, but his failed attempt was so funny it had his friend in stitches.

Trevor Sheahan uploaded his hilarious fail to YouTube, where he explained what happened after he hit his ball onto the edge of a pond.

"The plan was to play it like a bunker shot, and hit about an inch behind the ball - that didn't work out so well, club bounced off the water and hooked over my left shoulder into the middle of the lake."

Sheahan added that no ducks were harmed.
Related Topics:
sportsgolffunny videowatercoolerbuzzworthyu.s. & world
Load Comments
SPORTS
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
NBA Finals media day
A's look to cut down on strikeouts vs. Indians
Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland appealing MLB's brawl bans
More Sports
Top Stories
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Three day watering schedule begins in Fresno
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation
Show More
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 05/31/17
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
More Video