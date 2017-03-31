Good Sports - Andrue Lackey

Sports can be a roller coaster ride of triumphs and setbacks."From there on I didn't know what was going through my head," said Immanuel baseball player Andrue Lackey. "I thought it was over, I thought sports were just done."Maybe sports should have been done but don't tell that to Lackey who despite the odds is playing baseball his senior year."The runner didn't know I caught it. So he was halfway down the line, caught it. Right when I came down, pushed off, it snapped and I just fell on the ground," said Lackey.That snap was the second torn right ACL of his high school career."Doctor kind of put it on him and said hey we can repair and you are out until this date or we can go ahead and let you finish out the year," said Immanuel baseball head coach Josh Franco.Lackey opted for the latter finishing out his junior year playing designated hitter in the final 16 games of the season and helping Immanuel win a CIF Central Section Championship in 2016."To battle adversity, get over that hump. Over that hump could be something good, it could be another injury. You never know you have to keep battling through it," said Lackey."It's a perfect example of what going through some adversity it's going to happen in life. He's been told by several different doctors that you probably aren't going to play competitive sports again and here he is, bounces back again and like I said there is a light at the end of the tunnel, set yourself a goal and you can go out and get it," said Franco.Lackey will continue his baseball career into college and play at Fresno Pacific University beginning next year.