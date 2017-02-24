Good Sports - Central Pep and Cheer

GOOD SPORTS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Central High Pep and Cheer program isn't just a local powerhouse, in fact, they are a mainstay on the national scene.

"We always typically qualify to go to Nationals and then once you get there, it's just work your butt off. And you want to make finals, that's your goal when you get there," said Janel Nunes Central's Competition Cheer Coach.

The Grizzlies are well on their way, earning a Central Section Division-1 Varsity Cheer Section Title earlier this month.

"Well this is my senior year, this my last opportunity I get it. I'm really focused to make sure the girls are in line," said cheerleader Alisen Burgin.

Leading the way are two former Central cheerleaders Janel Nunes and Shawna Sousa who both won national titles and will look guide the Grizzlies to the promised land.

"Each individual kid brings something to this team that creates one whole," said Nunes.

With a routine that's sure to catch the judge's eye.

"All of our personalities thrive, when we compete and when we perform. We all our extravagant in our own little way," said cheerleader Brook Abas.

"It gets the entire audience connected and feeling like they are a Grizzly even if they aren't a Grizzly and so the judges love watching. They are so talented," said Pep and Cheer Advisor Shawna Sousa.

Next up, Nationals in Anaheim March 24-26.

"I'm going to give it all I've got. I really think we have a chance this year, if every does 100 percent and does their part we can hit that routine and I know that we can win," said Burgin.
