Good Sports - Clovis West Girls Basketball

There's an old saying, the only thing that's constant is change. The Clovis West girls basketball program, however, believes otherwise."One of the biggest things is tradition. We've been fortunate to win the last 11 TRAC championships, we've been fortunate to win four straight valley championships," said Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell.This year the Golden Eagles have been ranked in both the USA Today and ESPNW national top 10 polls and are led by six seniors, five of which have already committed to play at D-1 programs in college.Danae Marquez - San Jose StateSarah Bates - UC Santa BarbaraTess Amundsen - Boise StateLiz Parker - UndecidedMegan Anderson - San Jose StateBre'yanna Sanders - Arizona State"Day in and day out whenever we step on the court we are going to be Clovis West. No matter who we play, we want them to know they are playing us. So at the end of the day we are going to bring our game and hopefully it gets us the "W," said point guard Danae Marquez.Translating into victories later in life."Building relationships (Coach) Campbell has helped us with everything, school. He's always there for us. I feel like once we learned to be disciplined and learn teamwork, communication that's all going to be stuff that we are going to use in life," said guard Sarah Bates."The amount of commitment they give to this program for us to be successful and for them to be successful those are life skills that will allow them to be successful and champions whatever they do after high school," said Campbell.So far, so good.