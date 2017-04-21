GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports - Gianna Mancha

EMBED </>More News Videos

Softball pitcher stars for Central High (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On the field Central High's Gianna Mancha makes opponents go crazy. Whether it's pitching from the circle, playing shortstop, or in the batter's box, this senior softball player is a star.

"What makes her special is she's just grown up in the sport," said Central softball head coach Scott Gorton. "When she came to high school she wasn't overwhelmed, she played a high level of travel ball and wasn't scared and compete right off the bat."

Earlier this month, Mancha threw a game striking out 21 batters against Clovis West and only allowing one ball to be put in play.

"We won the game so that was great. I didn't know how many strikeouts I had until after the game when coach Lisa told me and it was pretty crazy," said Gianna Mancha.

"The last ball of the game was put into play. Comebacker to her and she just kind of tossed it to first and the game was over," said Gorton.

Before her high school career is over, securing a section title remains the top priority.

"I love the competitiveness and I have so much passion for pitching," said Mancha. "I've started when I was 8 years old and I've loved it ever since and it's always been something that I wanted to get better at and still do."

That attitude and ability are sending her to the next level where she will play at Boise State in college.
Related Topics:
sportsgood sports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports - Fresno Grizzlies Baseball
Good Sports - Andrue Lackey
Good Sports - Justin Mejia
Good Sports: Aerial Angels
More good sports
SPORTS
Trail Blazers face must-win vs. Warriors
Sharks aim to avoid playoff elimination vs. Oilers
Source: Some Giants fear Madison Bumgarner could miss 2-plus months
Frustrated Kevin Durant still uncertain for Game 3
More Sports
Top Stories
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Kings County authorities searching for missing inmate
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Merced Police Department swears in three new officers
Show More
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner out after dirt biking accident
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
CHP urges drivers to be more cautious after several bicyclists injured by truck in Merced County
Couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, OC DA says
California high-speed rail CEO Jeff Morales steps down from job
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 04/21/17
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
More Video