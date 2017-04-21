Good Sports - Gianna Mancha

On the field Central High's Gianna Mancha makes opponents go crazy. Whether it's pitching from the circle, playing shortstop, or in the batter's box, this senior softball player is a star."What makes her special is she's just grown up in the sport," said Central softball head coach Scott Gorton. "When she came to high school she wasn't overwhelmed, she played a high level of travel ball and wasn't scared and compete right off the bat."Earlier this month, Mancha threw a game striking out 21 batters against Clovis West and only allowing one ball to be put in play."We won the game so that was great. I didn't know how many strikeouts I had until after the game when coach Lisa told me and it was pretty crazy," said Gianna Mancha."The last ball of the game was put into play. Comebacker to her and she just kind of tossed it to first and the game was over," said Gorton.Before her high school career is over, securing a section title remains the top priority."I love the competitiveness and I have so much passion for pitching," said Mancha. "I've started when I was 8 years old and I've loved it ever since and it's always been something that I wanted to get better at and still do."That attitude and ability are sending her to the next level where she will play at Boise State in college.