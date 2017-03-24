Good Sports - Justin Mejia

Clovis High wrestler Justin Mejia set a goal of winning four high school California state wrestling titles in the 5th grade. Mission accomplished."My first couple of years in high school I was just going out there and wrestling. With this last year was tough I got hurt in the beginning obviously and was out for 3 1/2 weeks," said Mejia.A concussion suffered early in the season combined with the pressure of trying to become a 4-time state champ took it's toll."He had some other setbacks like you are going to have and that's why it's so difficult to win four," said Clovis High assistant wrestling coach Adam Tirapelle. "It's not just about being the best wrestler, you can be the best wrestler but you can get sick, you can get injured. A million things can happen."Which makes Mejia's feat all the more impressive."Wrestling has just given me everything. It's shaped me through my whole life and I think I got a good work ethic from it and something I'm going to love forever," said Mejia/Mejia will take his passion of the sport to Illinois where he will wrestle in college with his sights set on on qualifying for the National Team in the Olympics. He'll get a chance to sport the Red, White and Blue for the first time in the Pittsburgh Classic."It's cool, obviously I want to win World Championship and Olympic Championships. But this event in high school is the best you can do for right now," said Mejia."He's a 10 out of 10 as a competitor, the tougher it gets. The tougher he gets," said Clovis Wrestling head coach Steve Tirapelle.