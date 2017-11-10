HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Good Sports - Kerman Football honoring Anthony Taylor

EMBED </>More Videos

Lions playing in honor of head coach (KFSN)

By
KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) --
In Kerman, football is family.

"Coach Taylor was a huge part of this program. He was respected by all. He meant a lot to us fellow coaches and the rest of this team," said Kerman interim head coach Stephen Hurt.

The Kerman Lions football team has been playing for a higher purpose this season, head coach Anthony Taylor.

"It's been difficult to be without Coach Taylor. We found out the day of a game and fortunately we got a win for him," said quarterback Sean Chambers.

Taylor passed away just before the second game of this season after battling health issues.

"Playing for him has meant a lot and it's our fire deep down inside of us to work every day and go out compete for everyday and get wins for him that's where we get the phrase G for T, Grind for Taylor," said Chambers.

That's exactly what Kerman has done going 9-1 this season and winning the North Sequoia league title. Prior to the regular season finale, both Kerman and Washington Union honored his memory by introducing the Anthony Taylor Cup, which will now be given to the winner of the game every season.

"These kids have responded very well with the circumstances they were dealt. It's tough for any team to face those kind of circumstances and we have that extra motivation, playing with a chip on our shoulder and going to go out and get that championship for him this year," said Hurt.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsgood sportshigh school footballFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Friday Night Football - Playoffs First Round
Friday Night Football - Week 11
What is the green mile?
Friday Night Football - Week 10
More high school football
SPORTS
Stephen Curry takes shooting skills to new level with long-range kick
Comparing Lonzo Ball to himself is 'a stretch,' Jason Kidd says
Durant has gone to great lengths to become a dominant defender
How Brandon Morrow went from hot stove afterthought to hot commodity
More Sports
Top Stories
Police search for suspects who tied up, pistol whipped, robbed elderly couple in Southeast Fresno
Protesters in the North Valley are "taking steps" towards immigration reform
Reedley parents honor son through veterans memorial outside home
'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
Neighbors raise concerns after sexually violent predator released, now living in Fresno County
Man in custody after Visalia Police find him with several stolen items
Department of Homeland Security warns that terrorists may start using drones to carry out attacks
Exclusive: Dad speaks out after son's grilled cheese death
Show More
Fresno man who made national headlines for his Starbucks attack tells his side of the story
Several TRMC employees say they were not paid after hospital closed
Officials rush to secure emergency funding for water crisis in Teviston
Fresno Unified Board President still under fire for comments made about sex education
Clovis Veterans Memorial hosts naturalization ceremony
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Man in custody after Visalia Police find him with several stolen items
'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
Department of Homeland Security warns that terrorists may start using drones to carry out attacks
More Video