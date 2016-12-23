GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports - Liberty Madera Ranchos Football goes Beyond the Game
Kaleb Roth leads campaign to donate to Valley Children's Hospital (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Liberty-Madera Ranchos football player Kaleb Roth loves the game but wanted to do something more that put points on the scoreboard, he wanted to have a purpose.

"What can I do that can add some significance to playing football? Because I love football but at the end of the day it's just a game," said Roth. "I really wanted to do something that would, that could leave a lasting legacy that could benefit not only myself but others."

The Beyond the Game initiative was born. Roth made a video and started sharing on social media in addition to raising money the old fashioned way.

"Just going into local business in the Ranchos and telling them what I was doing, see if they wanted to support. A lot of the businesses let me put donation boxes into the establishment," said Roth.

As the season rolled on, the points piled up and so did the money for Valley Children's which culminated in a school assembly where $4,000 was donated to Valley Children's from Beyond the Game.

"To continue this through next year, it's great. I anticipate bigger and better things next year and beyond that," said Liberty-Madera Ranchos football head coach Mike Nolte.

"I'm really proud of what we were able to accomplish. I had an initial goal of raising $2,500, so to be able to raise $4,000 is very humbling," said Roth.

For more on Beyond the Game, click here.
