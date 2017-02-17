Good Sports - Saul Lomas

Fresno's Saul Lomas is a fighter."It's not fun training, it's all hard work," says Lomas. "It's a lifestyle, there's no season. It's year-round. You definitely have to live it to be successful in this sport."Lomas turned pro at 18 years old and was on the rise. A 7-0 start as a professional has him on the doorstep of a WBC Championship."He would throw a jab or a hook and it would pop out and literally he would start crying. Tears would come out of his eyes because that's how bad he hurt it," said trainer Tommy Avalos."Tore my shoulder, it was a large rotator cuff tear. So, it was devastating and I pretty much lost it all," said Lomas.Unable to compete, Lomas turned his attention to training and had his fighter destined for greatness."I became the youngest boxing coach in the world to have a signed fighter at the age of 25. He had a major contract deal with Top Rank," said Lomas. "Just like anything else that fell short, now I lost boxing again when I was at the top even as a coach."But the fire to fight was still burning bright. Lomas saved money to pay for the surgery and made his return to the ring."Made my 8-year return. 2015, December 5th at the Save Mart Center. Recorded a first round knockout. 8-year, first-round knockout," said Lomas.Followed by another vicious knockout of an opponent which led to a victory this past December for the GBO Welterweight Championship."When they lifted up his hands. I felt inside, my eyes got watery. He's just like my son, I love him like my son I would do anything for him," said Avalos."I get it from my mother, man. She's a tough fighter, I'm actually her care provider. Everything comes from the heart of my mother, as long as I'm alive, she will always be okay."Now that's the heart of a champion.