Good Sports: Aaron Hill returns to Visalia

Current SF Giants infielder returns to hometown for rehab assignment (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Who says you can't come home? Earlier this week current San Francisco Giants infielder and former Redwood High star Aaron hill returned to Visalia on a rehab assignment with the San Jose Giants.

"Forearm is good. Just going to DH (designated hitter) the next couple days here. Just making sure I can throw, get back in the infield and outfield before getting with the club."

Hill who grew up a Giants fan, is now playing for the team he rooted for as a kid.

"You know it was a treat it took a long time to get there. Obviously, when your goal is to play professional baseball it doesn't really matter who you play for," said Hill. "You work hard, you try to stay healthy and do the best you can. To have a choice to go to a team I really respected and watched growing up is a treat."

A major league journey that all began with a phone call.

"He called me and said dad, I'm going to the Major Leagues. That was a big moment," said father Walt Hill. "He was in Triple-A. Coach called him in and said, 'son do you own a suit? That's good because you are going to the Major Leagues. That was probably the most unbelievable moment."

"I try always tug some of the young guys out and we are sitting around the ballpark and after all the fans are gone and maybe one set of lights is on," said Hill. "Just say 'Hey this is our office, don't forget that.' Cherish it because it's a special thing."

Playing the game you love for a living, that's the good life.
