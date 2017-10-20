Good Sports: Brody Ferguson continues fight against cancer

Inside the El Capitan High School aquatics complex is sign that can't be missed, with a quote that reads, "I've got the chance to make school history and that's what I'm going to try and do." Those are the words of sophomore water polo player Brody Ferguson."I recently just had a couple of scans and it did say all my tumors are shrinking," said Ferguson.When we last saw Brody Ferguson, he was competing in the CIF State Swim Championships in the spring. At that point, Brody (who plays water polo, wrestling and swims) had already beaten cancer twice and was just beginning a new battle with lung cancer."I have a couple tumors, I think I have one big tumor that's kind of by my heart. They said it's not something to be too worried with as long as we are doing chemo and controlling it which we are. I recently had a couple of scans and it did say my tumors are shrinking," said Ferguson.Currently, Brody is going through high doses of chemotherapy in hopes knocking out the cancer quicker."He's out here at water polo whenever he can make it after his chemo treatments and really encouraging the team and it's just a great inspiration for the team to have him battling and they enjoy having him out here when he can be out here," said El Capitan water polo head coach Rodd Parker.As was the case on this day, where t-shirts honoring Brody were being purchased to help him in his fight."He's taught me to have faith, courage. He's an inspiration, he's just my guy. I mean what can you not love about that boy," said El Capitan water polo fan Cam Foster."It puts everything in perspective when you have somebody battling for their life and they have such great spirits. There's no words for it, I've never seen a student like this before, for just so young and just an amazing kid," added Parker.With an amazing message."I believe there is always good things at the end of the road. It might break you down physically and mentally, but always believe at the end of the road there's good things and if you put your mind to it you can do it," said Ferguson.