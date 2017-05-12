Good Sports: Clovis West Swimming and Diving

Quick, name the Valley high school that has been dominating the sport of swimming and diving for more than two decades running? The answer, Clovis West High School."We have a tradition at Clovis West that's continuing to this day of kids that expect to win," said former head coach Steve Baxter.To the tune of 27 consecutive league championships for the boys team and 22 consecutive league titles for the girls."We just are focused and we train out butts off in practice and that's how we have our consecutive championships," said swimmer Caitlyn Snyder.Clovis West Swimming and Diving isn't just satisfied with league titles, they are annually a force at the Section and State meets."There's so many great athletes that have been here and been Olympians and have gone on to the NCAA level and with all the hours we put in it's truly an honor to be a part of this program," said swimmer Tyler Cotton.Countless hours spent training for life beyond the pool."It's good to have a lot of practice juggling a lot of things both school and diving," said diver Tori Funk."The dedication and the work ethic it takes to be successful in swimming and diving just carries on into life. There's not a lot of sports that have the commitment, time management," said head coach Adam Reid. "I don't think there's any other sport that can set you up for success in life."It's hard to argue with the results.