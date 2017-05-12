GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports: Clovis West Swimming and Diving

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden Eagles program has been a dominant force for more than two decades (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Quick, name the Valley high school that has been dominating the sport of swimming and diving for more than two decades running? The answer, Clovis West High School.

"We have a tradition at Clovis West that's continuing to this day of kids that expect to win," said former head coach Steve Baxter.

To the tune of 27 consecutive league championships for the boys team and 22 consecutive league titles for the girls.

"We just are focused and we train out butts off in practice and that's how we have our consecutive championships," said swimmer Caitlyn Snyder.

Clovis West Swimming and Diving isn't just satisfied with league titles, they are annually a force at the Section and State meets.

"There's so many great athletes that have been here and been Olympians and have gone on to the NCAA level and with all the hours we put in it's truly an honor to be a part of this program," said swimmer Tyler Cotton.

Countless hours spent training for life beyond the pool.

"It's good to have a lot of practice juggling a lot of things both school and diving," said diver Tori Funk.

"The dedication and the work ethic it takes to be successful in swimming and diving just carries on into life. There's not a lot of sports that have the commitment, time management," said head coach Adam Reid. "I don't think there's any other sport that can set you up for success in life."

It's hard to argue with the results.
Related Topics:
sportsgood sports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: TRAC Unified Basketball
Good Sports: Ryan Johnson
Good Sports - Gianna Mancha
Good Sports - Fresno Grizzlies Baseball
More good sports
SPORTS
John Lynch praises John Elway, Denver community at luncheon
John Buccigross: Conn Smythe front-runners include Erik Karlsson, Ryan Getzlaf, goalies
NBA execs say LaVar Ball won't influence Lonzo Ball's draft slot
Zaza Pachulia gives Klay Thompson framed newspaper: 'Hell freezes over; Pachulia outscores Thompson'
More Sports
Top Stories
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Fresno Firefighters: House burns three times in four weeks, expected to collapse
Former Los Banos priest pleads not guilty to second child pornography charge
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
Fresno family still looking for help weeks after flooding damages home
Show More
Ohio boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Body found in a canal north of Los Banos
Sole survivor of crash on Hwy 168 describe moments after accident
China to lift ban on US beef in new trade deal
Firefighters put out a two-alarm apartment fire in East Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Former Los Banos priest pleads not guilty to second child pornography charge
Today's Top Stories
More Video