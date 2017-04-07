Good Sports: Craig Campbell

Clovis West won its first state title in girl's hoops beating Archbishop Mitty in the Open Division Final. The win in March cemented the Golden Eagles as one of the best teams to ever come out of the central section-- in any sport."The excitement of winning it all, the sadness of seeing these seniors go, and it just being over. But, knowing that we finished on top and knowing that we got every last practice and game of the season that we possible could, we're all special," said Craig Campbell, Clovis West Head Coach.Campbell is the architect behind this championship level program. He knows a thing or two about putting one together.Campbell won a state title in Nevada before coming to Clovis West. In his 12 seasons at CW he's won eight valley titles including the last five in a row.Campbell's put together a group that features six girls going to division one colleges next year."Well, Campbell is definitely a character. If you see him on the sidelines, he's loud; he's passionate about the game. But we wouldn't have been able to do that without him. He's fun, he's a big ol' guy, listens to old R&B with us-- knows every single song, honestly. You can't challenge him to a rap battle because you'll lose," said Sarah Bates, Clovis West senior."He's really intense; you know he gets us prepared for the wild crowds and all that stuff. But he's a really good coach, so," said Bre'Yanna Sanders, Clovis West senior.Campbell's intensity on the sideline is easy to spot out no matter where you are sitting in the gym or arena. His knack for drawing up plays is just an extension of what he does at Clovis West. The art teacher's talents have also been recognized by elite level talent.Campbell works the Michael Jordan Camp in the summer time and one of his pieces of art got signed by the man who many consider to be the best basketball player to ever play the game."Coach Campbell is an all-around amazing guy on and off the court. We have an amazing, great relationship. It's not just basketball-- he carries a relationships with alumni to this day. I'm blessed to be in this program as well as everyone else. I know we're going to be friends for a long, long time," said Danae Marquez, Clovis West senior."You want to lace them back up and there's thing to work on. But they've had a remarkable year. The relationships and growth of this team is going to last a lifetime," said Campbell.