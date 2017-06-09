FRESNO

Good Sports: Dylan Palacios

8-year-old football player battles Cerebral Palsy (KFSN)


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
8-year-old Dylan Palacios is boy of few words.

"A lot," Palacios said when describing how much he loves football.

With the season coming to a close, Central Ravens head coach Irvin Marquez wanted to make the regular season finale a special one.

"I spoke to Dylan's mom and dad and said 'Does he have muscular dystrophy or cerebral palsy?' Dad says 'Yeah, matter of fact he has cerebral palsy.' So it got me to thinking," said Marquez.

The idea, Dylan scoring a touchdown.

"The coaches and all the team is doing this to show that a handicapped child can run and do everything a normal child can," said grandmother Sylvia Salas.

Everyone knew about the plan for Dylan to score, except big #44 himself who continued to play with the same passion and pride he always does.

"He's a little go-getter. He loves sports. Dylan is very determined," said Salas.

That determination was put to the test just before halftime. On a play Dylan looked like he was going to score he was tackled. But he got right back up and tried again.

Dylan scored his touchdown and just like the NFL stars he watches on Sundays, he got his own big interview with the media right after his big play.

"I'm just happy," said Palacios.

"We want to show that it doesn't matter what your size is, what your disability is," said Marquez. "If you focus and if this is something you really want to do. You can do it."
