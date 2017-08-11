GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports: Freewheel Project

Local non-profit opens doors in action sports and beyond (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sports can provide a sense of direction and stability for youth.

"There are kids that don't want to be involved basketball, baseball, football, soccer," said Freewheel Project founder Tony Hoffman. "But they don't have any mentoring when it comes to the bike park or the skate park."

That's where the Freewheel Project steps in. The non-profit founded by valley native Tony Hoffman, a former B-M-X racing professional, provides the chance to pave a new path.

"I was homeless in 2006 as a result of a drug addiction, in prison by 2007. When I got out I wanted to do something that righted my wrongs but I also wanted to do things that taught kids the things that I was messing on when I was a young kid," said Hoffman.

Which lead to a BMX Jam at Mosqueda Park for amateur BMX riders to show their skills on one of the biggest stages in the nation.

"This park is actually the largest cement BMX only park in the country," said Hoffman.

"It's all concrete so if you fall, you just get back up," said BMX rider Danny Orozco.

Which embodies the spirit of the Freewheel Project, giving local youth a chance to shine in all areas of life.

"Since I started riding I had just like B's and C's and I didn't really care about my grades. When I came in the program I brought it up to a 3.8 I remember. At Roosevelt High my freshman year, I got straight A's," said Orozco.

"How to be responsible, how to make good choices," said Hoffman. "Having a positive attitude, giving back to your community, so this is my heart."

That passion is providing valley action sports athletes with a vision for brighter future.

Click here for more on Freewheel Project.
