Good Sports: Fresno City Women's Basketball

The injury bug has hit the Fresno City women's basketball team hard this season."We've had 3 ACL's to go along with a few other injuries. Like I've said to the girls, nobody cares, no one is going to feel sorry for us, we've got to play through it," said Rams head coach Brian Tessler.But the Rams charge on with a style of play that's produced eight conference titles in the last nine seasons and a roster made up entirely of Central Valley products."I wanted to win I wanted to go somewhere, to go to a school where there was no excuses," said Rams guard Heaven Holmes"Our goal every year is to get to the state tournament," said Tessler. "I the kids recognize that's what we want to do. The first day of practice when we sit down and talk, we talk about the state tournament."Which is where the Rams were last season when they fell short in the state semifinals. While winning is nice, the bigger picture goes beyond basketball."Sometimes you don't know how successful a year was until you look 10 years down the road. When they come back and have a degree and they are doing the things they want to do, then you know it's a successful season," said Tessler.The perfect definition of student-athletes.