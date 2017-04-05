FRESNO

Grizzlies celebrate 20th anniversary in Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

1998 marked a less than picture perfect start for the Fresno Grizzlies. Without a stadium they played at Beiden Field for four seasons. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
1998 marked a less than picture perfect start for the Fresno Grizzlies. Without a stadium they played at Beiden Field for four seasons. But fans starved for triple-a baseball didn't seem to mind.

Diane and John Carbray were part of the Fresno Diamond Group which brought the Grizzlies to town.

"We sold 3,000 season tickets with no stadium and no team --so Fresno was ready and it's proven it 20 years later," said Diane.

Once a downtown site was determined these sandlot sluggers knew change was coming. 2002 marked another milestone-- the opening of Grizzlies Stadium, though the team spent the first month on the road to make sure the ballpark was done.

"I just watched people come in and you could see their jaws drop. I don't know if they thought a green cathedral like that could really be in Fresno and now it was theirs to enjoy," said Diane.

Diane wishes vehicle traffic ran through the Fulton Mall decades ago.

Grizzlies General Manager Derek Franks figures if you will open it up they will come.

"We think it's a huge, huge impact for us in the next few years downtown."

This year's Grizzlies roster is stacked with Houston Astros prospects.

Franks said Thursday's home opener will include a special celebration.

"It's the biggest opening ceremony that we've ever planned-- going back 20 years to relive some of the memories from Beiden Field in 1998. We've got a lot of special guests."

Chris Cummings heads the ownership group which bought the team in 2005.

The original mascot, Wild Thing, will be at Chukchansi Park tomorrow as the Grizzlies celebrate 20 years in Fresno. Opening night promises to be extra special.
Related Topics:
sportsfresnofresno grizzlieschukchansi parkFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Officials want Grizzlies fans to plan accordingly for construction in Downtown Fresno
FRESNO
Officials want Grizzlies fans to plan accordingly for construction in Downtown Fresno
Prices for a home in Fresno going up for the first time in years
Olive Avenue closed due to construction
Fresno City College unveils 15 to Finish program to keep students on track
More fresno
SPORTS
Marshawn Lynch visits Raiders; source says deal 'eventually will happen'
Pedro Guerrero talks with family, friends after waking from coma
Klay Thompson scores 41, Warriors roll to 12th straight win
Angels' Richards returns to action against A's
More Sports
Top Stories
Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, booked on felony charge
Mountain View baby girl found safe after AMBER Alert
Trump adds Rick Perry to National Security Council
Fresno PD need help identifying woman found wandering in Fresno County
Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge
Aunt accused of suffocating 4-year-old girl intentionally to death in Porterville
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
Show More
Donald Trump removes Steve Bannon from National Security Council
Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland, Air Force says
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Squatters blamed for house fire in Mendota
Susan Rice denies using intel to spy on Trump advisers
More News
Top Video
Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, booked on felony charge
Officials want Grizzlies fans to plan accordingly for construction in Downtown Fresno
Squatters blamed for house fire in Mendota
Bald eagles take up residence near Milpitas elementary school
More Video