DEREK CARR

Is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr starting a music career?

EMBED </>More Videos

He's a star on the field and a Good Samaritan in the streets and on social media, but could Derek Carr have a burgeoning career in the music industry? (KFSN)

By and abc7news.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. --
He's a star on the field and a Good Samaritan in the streets and on social media, but could Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr have a burgeoning career in the music industry?

So here's what we know - the Raiders start tweeted a video and link to derekcarrmusic.com on Tuesday afternoon.



He also posted a video on Facebook that said, "If I am going to do a touchdown dance, I should have a song to dance to, right? derekcarrmusic.com."



Then his brother, David Carr, chimed in on Twitter to say it'll be "worth the wait."


Unfortunately, we probably won't hear any tracks from this sports star anytime soon. Later Tuesday afternoon he replied to a tweet and said, "Lol not real I promise."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsentertainmentDerek CarrOakland Raidersmusicmusic newssocial mediatwitterfacebookOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DEREK CARR
Derek Carr jokes on Twitter about starring in music video
Derek Carr billboard leaves many drivers wondering
One on one interview with Derek Carr at Raider Camp
Fresno State to retire Derek Carr's #4 Jersey
More Derek Carr
SPORTS
Stanton homers in 6th straight, Marlins fall 9-4 to Giants
Gonzalez allows 2 hits as Nationals snap Angels' streak
LeBron James flies to New York for star-studded pickup games
Trout says it's 'good for baseball' that Harper's injury isn't bad
More Sports
Top Stories
Man injured in Fresno County shooting, suspect arrested
Fresno man admits to killing wife and her new lover, but won't admit to murder
Residents from Valley communities sit down with billionaire philanthropist to discuss access to clean water
Wisconsin man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Visitors continue to go to Yosemite while South Fork Fire continues to burn near Wawona
Bicycle rider killed after running red light, hitting car, Fresno police say
Fresno City Council considering proposed city ordinance to ban outdoor camping to combat city's homeless problem
Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down Durham Confederate statue
Show More
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Trump lashes out at 'alt-left' in Charlottesville, says 'fine people on both sides'
California has most hate groups in the nation
Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets
Both Korean leaders, US signal turn to diplomacy amid crisis
More News
Top Video
Fresno man admits to killing wife and her new lover, but won't admit to murder
Recovery efforts continue from the Detwiler Fire as schools in Mariposa County start back to school
Residents from Valley communities sit down with billionaire philanthropist to discuss access to clean water
DACA supporters visit Congressman Nunes' office on 5th anniversary of program
More Video