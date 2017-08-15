OAKLAND, Calif. --He's a star on the field and a Good Samaritan in the streets and on social media, but could Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr have a burgeoning career in the music industry?
So here's what we know - the Raiders start tweeted a video and link to derekcarrmusic.com on Tuesday afternoon.
Can't wait for you to see what's next: https://t.co/iovL02IiN1 pic.twitter.com/z7pshxVoo3— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 15, 2017
He also posted a video on Facebook that said, "If I am going to do a touchdown dance, I should have a song to dance to, right? derekcarrmusic.com."
Then his brother, David Carr, chimed in on Twitter to say it'll be "worth the wait."
Worth the wait. https://t.co/gBFZTRSNbI— David Carr (@DCarr8) August 15, 2017
Unfortunately, we probably won't hear any tracks from this sports star anytime soon. Later Tuesday afternoon he replied to a tweet and said, "Lol not real I promise."
Lol not real I promise 😂😂 https://t.co/0S9I5wGpGK— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 15, 2017