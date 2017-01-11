Longtime Sanger Apache coach retiring, ends career on high note with Valley Championship win

Longtime Sanger head football coach Chuck Shidan is officially retired and will no longer coach the Apaches. He confirmed the news with Action News Sports Director Tommy Tran Tuesday night.It had been long speculated this past season that it would be Shidan's last.Shidan leaves on a high note winning his fourth and final Valley Championship in 2016.Sanger Unified School District posted the job opening Tuesday on its website.Twenty-seven seasons and 200-plus wins for a Valley icon calling it a career.Shidan told us he plans to meet with his team on Wednesday.