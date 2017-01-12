FRESNO STATE

Multi-million dollar field project at Fresno State in its finishing stages
It's a new era for Fresno State track and field. Warmerdam Field first opened in 1976.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a new era for Fresno State track and field. Warmerdam Field first opened in 1976 and for the first time since 1989 the D-1 program's facility is sporting a new look and new track.

"This project was almost $3 million so it took a while to put that together, but to have our own facility for our athletes is tremendous," said Robert Boyd, Facilities Management Associate VP.

Because of the previous track's balding surface Fresno State meets were held at Buchannan High Schools facility.

"This goes a long, long, way to being competitive with any D1 program in the country," said Scott Winsor, Head Track and Field Coach.

The recent wet weather may have slightly delayed the project, but it is also helping work out the kinks.

"I walked the track this morning to see how the drainage is and we have one little spot we need to fix, but it's going to be a great facility for our student athletes," said Boyd.

Winsor said the new track is a great recruiting tool.

"They look at those things when you're recruiting, and you show them what you have; whether it's the facilities, the academic resources, tutoring, classes."

The upgraded surface also means minimizing the potential for injury and Fresno State officials said this brand new track is not going to just benefit the athletes.

"When we talk about athletics and academics rising together this was kind of those central areas that could really impact both. The kinesiology, ROTC, and our student athletes for track and field use it as well," said Franklin Alegria, Senior Associate Athletics Director.

Once this phase is complete the long term plan is to get new stands for spectators.
