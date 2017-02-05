SPORTS

New England Patriots stun Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51

New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 (Darron Cummings)

HOUSTON (KFSN) --
Don't ever count Tom Brady out. Ever.

The New England Patriots stunned the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51 in overtime.

The heavily-favored Patriots were down by as many as 25 points before storming back to edge the Falcons in overtime. An acrobatic catch by Patriots wide receiver Julien Edelman with just over two minutes to play in regulation capped an epic comeback and a touchdown run by running back James White ended the game.

The game was the first Super Bowl to go into overtime in NFL history.

