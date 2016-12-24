Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr out indefinitely after suffering broken fibula

.@coachdelrio just announced that @derekcarrqb has a broken fibula and will require surgery out indefinitely @ABC30 — Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) December 25, 2016

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is out indefinitely Saturday after his fibula was broken during a game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Jack Del Rio said.Carr was sacked early in the fourth quarter by Colts outside linebacker Trent Cole. During a broken play, Cole wrapped himself around the former Fresno State quarterback's legs and brought him down. Carr landed awkwardly and immediately clutched his ankle, writhing in pain.Coaching staff evaluated the injury and determined Carr's right fibula was broken and will require surgery.Carr has been instrumental to the Raiders' success this season, with many sports analysts calling him an MVP candidate. The Raiders' Sunday win against the San Diego Chargers clinched the team's first playoff spot since 2002.The Raiders defeated the Colts with a final score of 33 to 25 and improved to 12-3.