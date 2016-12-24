SPORTS

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr out indefinitely after suffering broken fibula
EMBED </>More News Videos

During a broken play, Colts outside linebacker Trent Cole wrapped himself around the former Fresno State quarterback's legs and brought him down. (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is out indefinitely Saturday after his fibula was broken during a game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Jack Del Rio said.

Carr was sacked early in the fourth quarter by Colts outside linebacker Trent Cole. During a broken play, Cole wrapped himself around the former Fresno State quarterback's legs and brought him down. Carr landed awkwardly and immediately clutched his ankle, writhing in pain.

Coaching staff evaluated the injury and determined Carr's right fibula was broken and will require surgery.



Carr has been instrumental to the Raiders' success this season, with many sports analysts calling him an MVP candidate. The Raiders' Sunday win against the San Diego Chargers clinched the team's first playoff spot since 2002.


The Raiders defeated the Colts with a final score of 33 to 25 and improved to 12-3.
Related Topics:
sportsDerek Carr
Load Comments
SPORTS
No-16: Browns survive Chargers for first victory of the season
Vikings go against Mike Zimmer's strategy for covering Jordy Nelson
QB Derek Carr carted off in air cast after suffering broken right fibula
Marcus Mariota carted off with broken leg as Titans lose to Jags
More Sports
Top Stories
Burglars are caught on camera stealing Christmas gifts from Fresno home
Fresno Police investigating homicide on Highway 180 near Marks
Authorities searching for suspect after man shot dead in Goshen
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Authorities investigating possible arson fire inside Visalia Target
Firefighters believe unattended space heater sparked Visalia house fire
CHP officers respond to dozens of crashes across Fresno as holiday travel ramps up
Show More
Grapevine back open after winter storms forced full closure
Fresno woman believes burglars scouted neighborhood for targets before break-in
Star Wars' Carrie Fisher suffers massive heart attack on a plane
Southbound Highway 99 shut down south of Merced after deadly crash
Babysitter pleads not guilty to stealing Los Banos family's life savings for Vegas trip
More News
Top Video
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Authorities investigating possible arson fire inside Visalia Target
Firefighters believe unattended space heater sparked Visalia house fire
Authorities searching for suspect after man shot dead in Goshen
More Video