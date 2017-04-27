CLOVIS RODEO

PBR hits the dirt at the Clovis Rodeo

More than 45-thousand people are expected to attend the Clovis Rodeo over the next four days. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Clovis Rodeo kicks off its high action event with bull riding on Thursday.

The Clovis Rodeo is one of the longest standing and one of the most popular rodeo events in the United States. Cowboys and cowgirls from all over the U.S. are ready to compete.

Rodeo events have been going on all week. So far we've seen roping and wrestling competitions, and Thursday night, PBR (Professional Bull Riding) kicks off. More than 45 riders will give it all they've got to take on some of the best bucking stock.

Joe Nichols will also be live in concert Thursday night.

Friday night will open three days of PRCA Gold Tour rodeo action followed by the Eli Young Band in concert on Friday night. Two more days of PRCA Gold Tour rodeo action will follow along with the popular Clovis Rodeo Parade on Saturday, April 29.

Visit clovisrodeo.com for more information.
