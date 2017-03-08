Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
WOMEN ATHLETES
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WLS
Wednesday, March 08, 2017 07:42AM
Related Topics:
sports
sports
women
women athletes
history
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WOMEN ATHLETES
This Day in History: Tennis' 'Battle of the Sexes' showdown
More women athletes
SPORTS
Home sweet home: Torrey Smith coy on possible Ravens return
How did the Lakers get here? The inside story of the Buss drama
Jahleel Addae expected to stay with Chargers on 4-year deal
Walton calls Lakers 'soft' as team watches Dirk score 30,000th point
More Sports
Top Stories
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co
Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno
Show More
Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect
Push to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act already drawing criticism
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
'Sanctuary state' bill would change how ICE operations conducted across CA
Teen charged with decapitating mother in North Carolina
More News
Photos
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno