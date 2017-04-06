FRESNO GRIZZLIES

Play ball! Opening day is here for the Fresno Grizzlies

The team's management says this year's team is known as one of the best in the minors -- claiming they can take on some of the major teams. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The team's management says this year's team is known as one of the best in the minors -- claiming they can take on some of the major teams.

Fan favorites Tony Kemp and Brady Rogers are making their returns -- and Frances Martez, the number one pitching prospect out of the Houston Astros will be in the rotation.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. as the Fresno Grizzlies take on the Reno Aces. To celebrate opening day and 20 years there is a Growlifornia bear flag giveaway and a post-game fireworks show.

