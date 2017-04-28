PRCA Gold Tour kicks off at the Clovis Rodeo

More than 45 thousand people are expected at the Clovis Rodeo this weekend. It's one of the longest standing rodeos and one of the most popular in the U.S.Friday night will open three days of PRCA Gold Tour Rodeo action followed by the Eli Young Band in concert.Often a stop for world champion cowboys who proudly wear the gold buckle the 2017 Clovis Rodeo is hosting more than 500 cowboys and cowgirls trying for their chance at the added money of this Gold Tour Rodeo stop. Some of the top ranked cowboys in the current standings scheduled to be taking a turn in the arena at Clovis include Jacobs Crawley in saddle bronc, Ty Erickson in steer wrestling, Tim O'connell in bareback and Ty Wallace in bull riding.Two more days of rodeo action will continue through the weekend along with the popular Clovis Rodeo Parade on Saturday, April 29 and the after-party immediately following the performance, all before the rodeo dance that evening at 7:30 p.m.Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $30.00