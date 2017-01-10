QB&A With Derek Carr - 01/10/17

Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. What went wrong. And hot topics in the NFL and anything Fresno State Bulldogs related.This week's topics include:- Derek Carr health update on broken leg & right pinky- Tough loss at Texans, What did you say to the team the day of?- Would Derek have played if Oakland made it to SB51?What type of rehab will you be going through the next few weeks- Fellow Ex-Bulldog Davante Adams & Packers playoff run- Fan Question: If you had to choose, what was your favorite moment during this season?- Rapid Fire questions- Offseason plansDon't forget! Use #AskDC4 to ask Derek Carr a question and he may answer it on #ABC30 on "QB & A" with Tommy Tran Abc30 Action News on Tuesdays at 6pm!If we use your question, you get a football signed by Derek and get put in the running for two Raiders tickets! Get creative and use photos and video!