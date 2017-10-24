QB&A With Derek Carr - 10/24/17

Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. What went wrong. And hot topics in the NFL and anything Fresno State Bulldogs related.This week's topics include (marked by the minute):- Best comeback of your career against KC?- Breaking down the game-winning play (1:00)- Amari Cooper (2:20)- Marshawn Lynch ejection (3:50)- Running game (5:10)- NaVorro Bowman addition (6:50)- Buffalo preview (8:10)- FAN QUESTION: Saul Salinas on FB: #AskDC4 Derek: what advice would you give the Bulldog team as they come home with first place and 4-0 in MW? (9:36)Don't forget! Use #AskDC4 to ask Derek Carr a question and he may answer it on #ABC30 on "QB & A" with Tommy Tran Abc30 Action News on Tuesdays at 6 pm!If we use your question, you get a football signed by Derek! Get creative and use photos and video!Also, Grand Prize Winner will receive a 2-pack of tickets to see the Oakland Raiders football game on Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, CA