DEREK CARR

QB&A With Derek Carr - 10/24/17

EMBED </>More Videos

Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. What went wrong. And hot topics in the NFL and anything Fresno State Bulldogs related.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. What went wrong. And hot topics in the NFL and anything Fresno State Bulldogs related.

This week's topics include (marked by the minute):

- Best comeback of your career against KC?
- Breaking down the game-winning play (1:00)
- Amari Cooper (2:20)
- Marshawn Lynch ejection (3:50)
- Running game (5:10)

- NaVorro Bowman addition (6:50)
- Buffalo preview (8:10)
- FAN QUESTION: Saul Salinas on FB: #AskDC4 Derek: what advice would you give the Bulldog team as they come home with first place and 4-0 in MW? (9:36)

Don't forget! Use #AskDC4 to ask Derek Carr a question and he may answer it on #ABC30 on "QB & A" with Tommy Tran Abc30 Action News on Tuesdays at 6 pm!
If we use your question, you get a football signed by Derek! Get creative and use photos and video!

Also, Grand Prize Winner will receive a 2-pack of tickets to see the Oakland Raiders football game on Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, CA
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNational Footbal LeagueDerek CarrqbaFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DEREK CARR
QB&A With Derek Carr - 10/17/17
Raiders QB Derek Carr comes off injury report Friday, to start Sunday vs. Chargers
Derek Carr no longer listed on injury report, expected to start this weekend
Air quality alters Raiders practice; Bay Area teams donate $450K
More Derek Carr
SPORTS
Kempe's shootout goal lifts Kings over Senators
Only in Los Angeles: Which celebrities are attending World Series Game 1
Temperature at first pitch of World Series reaches record 103 degrees
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Astros 3-1 in hot World Series opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
New partnership with shipping port could lead to thousands of jobs in the Valley
Convicted rapist worked security at rape counseling center because of failure in state background check
A team from Tulare County is offering support and comfort to victims of the mass shooting
Gas and registration fees to go up after Governor Brown approves Senate Bill 1
Fighter Jets from Fresno will fly over Game 1 World Series National Anthem
Fresno Police arrest gang members after finding loaded hand gun in car with infant
Show More
Rep. Devin Nunes opens investigation into uranium deal under Obama
Woman hit by car while crossing the street in Downtown Fresno
Hanford man escapes fire that destroyed his home
Fresno Unified substitute teacher arrested after investigators say he applied for another job revealing a disturbing crime
Former Fresno State Bulldogs Offensive Coordinator says his Florida Gators players, families receiving death threats
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
New partnership with shipping port could lead to thousands of jobs in the Valley
Pinedale Elementary threw a heart-felt retirement party for a beloved librarian
Convicted rapist worked security at rape counseling center because of failure in state background check
More Video