QBA

QB&A With Derek Carr - 11/7/17

EMBED </>More Videos

Derek Carr explains 1-1 road split between Buffalo & Miami. What went right against Dolphins and what?s next for the 4-5 Raiders heading into the bye week.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. What went wrong. And hot topics in the NFL and anything Fresno State Bulldogs related.

This week's topics include (marked by minute):

-- WIN OVER DOLPHINS -- SPLIT ROAD TRIP 1-1

-- 8-15 3RD DOWN IN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME (0:50)

-- JOHNNY HOLTON TD PASS BREAKDOWN (1:30)

-- MARSHAW LYNCH 1ST TD RUN (2:20)

-- JARED COOK SAFETY BLANKET -- 126 YARDS -- END OF 1ST HALF FG (3:00)

-- IMG ACADEMY EXPERIENCE (4:00)

-- GOING INTO BYE WEEK AT 4-5 -- TEAM MINDSET (4:30)

FAN QUESTION: Bill Waller on FB: #AskDC4 Hey Derek during Salute to Service Month I seen you have an Air Force sticker on your helmet, Does the NFL or team assign the branch does the player pick the branch if its your choice why the Air Force ? (5:30)

-- HOW WILL YOU SPEND YOUR BYE WEEK? (6:30)

Don't forget! Use #AskDC4 to ask Derek Carr a question and he may answer it on #ABC30 on "QB & A" with Tommy Tran Abc30 Action News on Tuesdays at 6 pm!
If we use your question, you get a football signed by Derek! Get creative and use photos and video!

Also, Grand Prize Winner will receive a 2-pack of tickets to see the Oakland Raiders football game on Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, CA
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOakland Raidersqba
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
QBA
QB&A With Derek Carr - 10/24/17
QB&A With Derek Carr 10-10-17
QB&A With Derek Carr - 9/19/17
QB&A With Derek Carr - 09/12/17
More qba
SPORTS
Chargers activate Denzel Perryman from IR, re-sign Jeff Cumberland
Former Phillie Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
LA Galaxy's Robbie Rogers retires at age 30 after ankle injury
NFL invited Colin Kaepernick to meet 1-on-1 with Roger Goodell
More Sports
Top Stories
Fresno Unified teacher arrested on sexual battery indictment out of Tennessee
Texas shooting suspect escaped from mental health hospital in 2012: Police report
Former Phillie Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Valley residents sound off about recent mass shootings
VIDEO: Church surveillance released showing the moment kidnapping victim Sherri Papini reappeared
VIDEO: Man seen trying to get into cars in Northwest Fresno
Jealousy being called the motive of Southwest Fresno Church shooting
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Show More
Binge Watchers Beware: Scammers are trying to use Netflix to get your personal information
Survivors: Texas gunman shot crying babies point-blank
6 people without a place to live after house fire in Southeast Fresno
Parlier High student honored as hero by police for saving elementary student
Clovis City council considers the city's first marijuana-related operation
More News
Top Video
Former Phillie Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
VIDEO: Man seen trying to get into cars in Northwest Fresno
Valley residents sound off about recent mass shootings
Binge Watchers Beware: Scammers are trying to use Netflix to get your personal information
More Video