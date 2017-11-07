QB&A With Derek Carr - 11/7/17

Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. What went wrong. And hot topics in the NFL and anything Fresno State Bulldogs related.This week's topics include (marked by minute):-- WIN OVER DOLPHINS -- SPLIT ROAD TRIP 1-1-- 8-15 3RD DOWN IN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME (0:50)-- JOHNNY HOLTON TD PASS BREAKDOWN (1:30)-- MARSHAW LYNCH 1ST TD RUN (2:20)-- JARED COOK SAFETY BLANKET -- 126 YARDS -- END OF 1ST HALF FG (3:00)-- IMG ACADEMY EXPERIENCE (4:00)-- GOING INTO BYE WEEK AT 4-5 -- TEAM MINDSET (4:30)FAN QUESTION: Bill Waller on FB: #AskDC4 Hey Derek during Salute to Service Month I seen you have an Air Force sticker on your helmet, Does the NFL or team assign the branch does the player pick the branch if its your choice why the Air Force ? (5:30)-- HOW WILL YOU SPEND YOUR BYE WEEK? (6:30)Don't forget! Use #AskDC4 to ask Derek Carr a question and he may answer it on #ABC30 on "QB & A" with Tommy Tran Abc30 Action News on Tuesdays at 6 pm!If we use your question, you get a football signed by Derek! Get creative and use photos and video!Also, Grand Prize Winner will receive a 2-pack of tickets to see the Oakland Raiders football game on Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, CA