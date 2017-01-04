Raiders to start Connor Cook at QB against Texans

The Oakland Raiders are going with rookie Connor Cook at quarterback in their wild-card game against the Texans.Cook gets the nod with Pro Bowler Derek Carr out with a broken leg and backup Matt McGloin nursing a shoulder injury that could make it tough for him to practice enough before Saturday's game at Houston. Cook will be the first quarterback ever to make his first career start in the postseason.Despite appearing in just one game as a rookie, the Raiders (12-4) say Cook showed some "swagger" when he replaced McGloin in the second quarter on Sunday in Denver, and has their confidence heading into the game against the Texans (9-7) because of what they've seen all year.