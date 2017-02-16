FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Rodney Terry hits milestone, wins 100th career game with comeback win over SJSU

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno State Men?s Head Basketball Coach Rodney Terry won his 100th career game Wednesday night against San Jose State. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno State Men's Head Basketball Coach Rodney Terry won his 100th career game Wednesday night against San Jose State. The Bulldogs trailed 35-30 at the half, but outscored the Spartans 47-24 to win 77-59. The win improves the 'Dogs record to 15-11 overall and 7-7 in Mountain West Conference play. Fresno State currently sits 6th in the standings. The top 5 at the end of the regular season will earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

"I just said to our team a little while ago, that first team we had here was a team that played unbelievable effort. They did everything we asked from a preparation standpoint. I can remember the first game, got a chance to coach here, against Illinois State. A really good Illinois State team and we came out and competed at a very high level. And we were able to come out with a win. But that team laid the foundation for how hard this team here has to compete every night in terms of their effort and and preparation. I thought we had really good execution, especially from a defensive standpoint in the 2nd half." Said Rodney Terry

"It means a lot. He puts everything into this program. He eats, sleeps and lives basketball. We know that and we just want to go out there and play as hard as we can for him." Added Jaron Hopkins.
Related Topics:
sportsfresno state bulldogs
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Fresno State erases deficit, routs San Jose State 77-59
Colorado State beats Fresno State 78-62 behind Paige's 23
McManamen's 30 helps lift Wyoming to wild 4-overtime win
Faz Davalos enjoying stellar season, leading 'Dogs down the stretch
More fresno state bulldogs
SPORTS
Mayweather opens as 25-1 favorite against McGregor
Mark Gottfried fired at NC State, will finish season
Branden Albert, Mario Williams to be released by Dolphins
Robert Meachem released from jail in alimony, child support case
More Sports
Top Stories
Police investigate a shooting in Central Fresno
Northwest Fresno deadly hit and run victim identified
Trump says he has asked the DOJ to investigate leaks
Trump names R. Alexander Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Multiple protests held to ask Congressman Nunes to hold town hall meeting
Show More
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
Senate Judiciary Committee requests FBI, DOJ briefing on Flynn
President Trump holding 'campaign event' in Florida Saturday
Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno
Bridges across California in dire need of repairs
More News
Top Video
Police investigate a shooting in Central Fresno
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.
VIDEO: State trooper dragged during traffic stop
More Video