Rodney Terry hits milestone, wins 100th career game with comeback win over SJSU

Fresno State Men's Head Basketball Coach Rodney Terry won his 100th career game Wednesday night against San Jose State. The Bulldogs trailed 35-30 at the half, but outscored the Spartans 47-24 to win 77-59. The win improves the 'Dogs record to 15-11 overall and 7-7 in Mountain West Conference play. Fresno State currently sits 6th in the standings. The top 5 at the end of the regular season will earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament."I just said to our team a little while ago, that first team we had here was a team that played unbelievable effort. They did everything we asked from a preparation standpoint. I can remember the first game, got a chance to coach here, against Illinois State. A really good Illinois State team and we came out and competed at a very high level. And we were able to come out with a win. But that team laid the foundation for how hard this team here has to compete every night in terms of their effort and and preparation. I thought we had really good execution, especially from a defensive standpoint in the 2nd half." Said Rodney Terry"It means a lot. He puts everything into this program. He eats, sleeps and lives basketball. We know that and we just want to go out there and play as hard as we can for him." Added Jaron Hopkins.