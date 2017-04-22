SPORTS

Sports Report: April 22, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno State football scrimmage, plus local baseball coverage (KFSN)

By
Related Topics:
sportssports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sports Report: April 21, 2017
Cat runs onto field during baseball game
Sports Report: April 8, 2017
Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga
More sports
SPORTS
Warriors take 3-0 series lead over Blazers with 119-113 win
A's go for sixth straight win versus Mariners
Oilers eliminate Sharks with 3-1 win in Game 6
Marlins' Koehler tries to bounce back against Padres
More Sports
Top Stories
21-year-old woman dies after hiking accident at Sequoia National Park
Friends and family say final goodbye to security guard allegedly killed by shooting spree suspect
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Dinuba man dies after runaway tire smashes through windshield
PG&E crews plant trees at Millerton Lake in honor of fallen employee
Driver flees scene after major crash near Orosi leaves several injured, police say
Police searching for armed suspects who robbed Hanford Popeyes
Show More
Police investigating double shooting in Hanford
Tulare Union High School janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
More News
Top Video
Friends and family say final goodbye to security guard allegedly killed by shooting spree suspect
Dinuba man dies after runaway tire smashes through windshield
PG&E crews plant trees at Millerton Lake in honor of fallen employee
Driver flees scene after major crash near Orosi leaves several injured, police say
More Video