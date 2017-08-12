SPORTS

Sports Report: August 12, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus McMaryion joins Fresno State, Team Smile Softball tournament (KFSN)

By

Related Topics:
sportsbaseballfresnoFresnoMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Clint Dempsey scores 50th Sounders goal to help Seattle beat Sporting KC
Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch remains seated during national anthem
Lynch sits during anthem in Raiders loss in Arizona
Boog Powell makes Athletics debut a day after asthma attack
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville
Fresno Unified board selects Bob Nelson as finalist in superintendent search
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Store manager injured during robbery at southeast Fresno El Pollo Loco
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes near VA rally
Pest control group working to curb rise of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Fresno
Gunfire strikes apartment complex near Fresno State
Fresno Unified board holds private meeting to decide future superintendent
Show More
Fresno lawyer arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Cannabis company prepares to transform CA town
Growing number of civil rights groups calling for FUSD Board President to resign
Rising number of burglars using AC window units to force way into Valley homes
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift
More News
Top Video
Store manager injured during robbery at southeast Fresno El Pollo Loco
Pest control group working to curb rise of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Fresno
Fresno lawyer arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Growing number of civil rights groups calling for FUSD Board President to resign
More Video