SPORTS

Sports Report: February 18, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno State basketball and baseball highlights, plus high school baseball coverage (KFSN)

By
Related Topics:
sportssports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bulldogs Softball lights up scoreboard in win over Stanford
Sports Report: February 11, 2017
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
New England Patriots stun Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51
More sports
SPORTS
Rain postpones start of exhibition Clash at Daytona
Good Sports - Saul Lomas
Adrien Broner takes split decision over good friend Adrian Granados
John Calipari defends Mark Fox, college coaches in postgame rant
More Sports
Top Stories
2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant
Clovis police searching for missing at-risk man
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Show More
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
High winds created huge problems for people on the west side of Fresno County
Local non-profit started by 10-year-old burglarized multiple times in one week
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Fresno PD believe the death of a homeless woman and knife attack on a homeless man related
More News
Top Video
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
More Video