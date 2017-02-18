Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Follow the storm with the StormWarn30 Radar Map
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
SPORTS
Sports Report: February 18, 2017
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1762139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Fresno State basketball and baseball highlights, plus high school baseball coverage (KFSN)
KFSN
By
Chris Alvarez
Saturday, February 18, 2017 11:52PM
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant
Clovis police searching for missing at-risk man
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
High winds created huge problems for people on the west side of Fresno County
Local non-profit started by 10-year-old burglarized multiple times in one week
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Fresno PD believe the death of a homeless woman and knife attack on a homeless man related
