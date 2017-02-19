SPORTS

Sports Report: February 19, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno State splits DH with Oregon, Aaron Judge begins Spring Training with Yankees (KFSN)

By
Related Topics:
sportssports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sports Report: February 18, 2017
Bulldogs Softball lights up scoreboard in win over Stanford
Sports Report: February 11, 2017
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More sports
SPORTS
Panthers in playoff position after 3-2 win over Kings
Kings, Pelicans agree to DeMarcus Cousins trade, sources say
DeMarcus Cousins trade FAQ: Key questions on huge deal
One reunion alley-oop can't heal Westbrook-Durant split
More Sports
Top Stories
Search continues for Fresno couple who allegedly abducted own child
Streets closed off for hours after deadly motorcycle crash in Northeast Fresno
Emergency crews from across the state gather in Clovis to prep for upcoming storm
Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in Visalia
2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant
President Trump invites supporter on stage during Florida rally
Show More
Clovis police searching for missing at-risk man
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
More News
Top Video
Emergency crews from across the state gather in Clovis to prep for upcoming storm
Search continues for Fresno couple who allegedly abducted own child
Streets closed off for hours after deadly motorcycle crash in Northeast Fresno
Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in Visalia
More Video