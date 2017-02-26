Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
SPORTS
Sports Report: February 26, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1775148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Fresno State baseball and softball results from Sunday home games (KFSN)
KFSN
By
Chris Alvarez
Sunday, February 26, 2017 11:46PM
Related Topics:
sports
sports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Sports Report: February 25, 2017
Sports Report: February 19, 2017
Sports Report: February 18, 2017
Bulldogs Softball lights up scoreboard in win over Stanford
More sports
SPORTS
Griffin scores 43, Clippers hold off Hornets 124-121 in OT
L.A. Kings acquire Ben Bishop in trade with Lightning
New-look Wild, Kings battle for third time this season
Wolves' 1-2 punch rolling ahead of visit to Sacramento
More Sports
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Fresno Police say officer forced to fire gun after being attacked by dogs
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Actor Bill Paxton, known for roles in "Apollo 13" and "Titanic," dies at age 61
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Show More
Judge Joseph Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" on TV, has died
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
3.7 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
More News
Top Video
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Hundreds line Tower District streets for Mardi Gras parade
Pet supply store opens in North Fresno
Fresno Police say officer forced to fire gun after being attacked by dogs
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno