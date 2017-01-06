Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SPORTS
Sports Report: January 6, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1690905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Fresno State basketball preview, Clovis West outlasts Edison in boys hoops (KFSN)
KFSN
By
Chris Alvarez
Friday, January 06, 2017 11:37PM
Related Topics:
sports
sports
fresno state bulldogs
fresno
Fresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Derek Carr says Connor Cook is eager to learn
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
Strathmore football falls in final seconds of State Championship
More sports
SPORTS
Heat's Goran Dragic, Lakers' Jordan Clarkson both booted after scuffle
Rivers scores 24, Clippers top Kings 106-98 for 3rd straight
Kase's OT goal lifts Ducks past Coyotes 3-2
Lakers roll past Heat 127-100 after Clarkson, Dragic ejected
More Sports
Top Stories
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
Man shot at Fresno hotel
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
New Madera playground accommodates kids with special needs
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Show More
Merced County preps for flooding ahead of weekend storm
Help is coming to the residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno
Gun that killed Sgt. Lucas fired by another deputy, Sheriff's office says
Yosemite Valley entrance to Yosemite National Park closed due to upcoming storm
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
More News
Top Video
01/06/17: News Minute
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
New Madera playground accommodates kids with special needs
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno