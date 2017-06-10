Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
SPORTS
Sports Report: June 9, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2079386" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
City/County All-Star Baseball game, Football players visit Valley Children?s (KFSN)
KFSN
By
Chris Alvarez
Saturday, June 10, 2017 01:46AM
Related Topics:
sports
baseball
fresno
Valley childrens hospital
Fresno
Madera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Kyrie Irving: Warriors' 'chatter' gave Cavs 'extra motivation' in Game 4
Draymond Green eyes Game 5 redemption, not technical KO
Draymond Green tech-foul fiasco part of tension-filled Game 4
Reds seeking to end Dodger Stadium hex
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities investigating shooting that leaves 14-year-old boy dead
Lemoore police arrest stabbing suspects moments after resident reports suspicious person at door
Teachers union and Fresno Unified going into mediation as contract negotiations continue
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with mail truck near Easton
Driver in hit and run of local doctor posts vlog about how experience changed her life
ICE arrests over 50 in Central California operation
Clerk duct-taped, tens of thousands in jewelry and cash taken during armed robbery in Caruthers
Show More
Motorcyclist dies in Central Fresno crash
UC Merced dorms among costliest in UC system, report says
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
More News
Top Video
Authorities investigating shooting that leaves 14-year-old boy dead
Lemoore police arrest stabbing suspects moments after resident reports suspicious person at door
Teachers union and Fresno Unified going into mediation as contract negotiations continue
UC Merced dorms among costliest in UC system, report says
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno