Watch the Super Bowl ads released before the game

Melissa McCarthy stars in a Kia Super Bowl commercial. (Kia Motors America/YouTube)

Many of the companies that paid top dollar to air their ads on the Super Bowl this Sunday have already released teasers for the commercials (or in some cases the commercials themselves) online.

The clips range from funny antics by celebrities to serious spots with a social message.

Here's a round-up of the notable ads released so far.

Melissa McCarthy tries to save the world
Kia

Melissa McCarthy is ready and willing to save the Earth in Kia's ad for its 2017 Niro, but this spot proves no good deed goes unpunished. The spot shows her going on a variety of environment-saving missions with hilarious outcomes.

Budweiser salutes its immigrant roots
Budweiser

This traces Adolphus Busch's journey from Germany to Saint Louis in the 1800s, as he follows his dream to brew beer. Along the way, he is met by Americans who tell him he's not welcome. Though the company has been working on the spot since May, it became more topical because of President Donald Trump's recent immigration ban, according to the Associated Press.

Brett Favre investigates an interception conspiracy theory


Retired quarterback Brett Favre pokes fun at his own interception record in Buffalo Wild Wing's ad. Representatives from the restaurant visit Favre in a dream and tell him that the ball moved on its own; that the interceptions weren't (all) his fault. Favre wakes up obsessed with finding the truth.

Heinz campaigns for "#SMUNDAY" national holiday
Heinz

On the day after the Super Bowl, Heinz is giving its employees a day off and petitioning for a national holiday. Though it might not be an official Super Bowl ad, the spot's gotten attention, with nearly half a million views on YouTube.

Skittles goes for the classic laughs
Skittles

Skittles goes for giggles brought on by the "I didn't see that coming" factor in its spot, which starts with a young man trying to get the attention of a love interest by throwing Skittles into her window.

Audi tackles pay inequality
Audi


In a reference to gender pay inequality, the commercial asks, "What do I tell my daughter? ... Do I tell her that her dad is worth more than her mom?" The commercial, which has 4 million views in just two days, was met with strongly mixed reactions on YouTube, amassing 38,000 down votes to 4,800 upvotes.

Justin Bieber highlights favorite touchdown celebration moves
T-Mobile

Justin Bieber leads a massive celebration/dance party in this ad that already has 2 million views on Facebook in its first day.
