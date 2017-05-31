SPORTS

Check out the NBA's biggest celebrity fans

Drake, Beyonce and Justin Timberlake are some of the famous faces who are die-hard basketball fans. (Mark Duncan/AP | Mark J. Terrill/AP)

You know them best for their platinum-selling albums and Hollywood blockbusters, but you may not have known that these Hollywood stars are also giant NBA fans.

From rap icons like 2 Chainz and Drake to box office mainstays like Matt Damon and Billy Crystal, the NBA has cultivated a devoted following of celebrity fans who proudly show off their team colors.

But some of the most notable fans of the NBA aren't just Hollywood mainstays but Washington ones as well, with Barack Obama being, arguably, the most well-known Chicago Bulls fan.

