THIS WEEKS QB&A: Derek Carr breaks down last Thursday's win over the Chiefs. Amari Cooper's big game. Addition of Navorro Bowman. Bills preview and love for his first place Fresno State Bulldogs.

Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. What went wrong. And hot topics in the NFL and anything Fresno State Bulldogs related.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
QB&A With Derek Carr - 10/24/17

This week's topics include (marked by the minute):

- Best comeback of your career against KC?
- Breaking down the game-winning play (1:00)
- Amari Cooper (2:20)
- Marshawn Lynch ejection (3:50)
- Running game (5:10)

- NaVorro Bowman addition (6:50)
- Buffalo preview (8:10)
- FAN QUESTION: Saul Salinas on FB: #AskDC4 Derek: what advice would you give the Bulldog team as they come home with first place and 4-0 in MW? (9:36)

