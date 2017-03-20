SPORTS

Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey recovered

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to reporters. (AP/Steven Senne)

HOUSTON --
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will soon get back his missing Super Bowl jersey.

NFL confirms that Brady's jersey has been recovered. It was found with a credentialed member of the international media, according to an NFL statement.


Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted about the recovery of the jersey saying detectives traced it to Mexico with the help of FBI and Mexican authorities.



Brady couldn't find his jersey in the Patriots' celebratory locker room after a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on Feb. 5.

After the game, reporters saw Brady looking through the bag in front of his locker and then calling some team staffers over.

"I put it in the bag, and I came out and it wasn't there anymore. It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," Brady said.

In a video posted on the NFL's Twitter account on Super Bowl Sunday, Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that "someone stole my game jersey."

"Are you serious? Well, you better look online," Kraft replied.

"It was right here. I know exactly where I put it," Brady said, according to USA Today Sports.

Something similar happened to Brady's jersey after the Patriots' 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015, so this isn't a one-time occurrence. It didn't seem to be a major concern to the team.

Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Related Topics:
sportsSuper Bowl 51tom bradymexiconflNew England Patriotsu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Spike Lee calls out teams for not signing free agent Colin Kaepernick
From 'insult' to injury, what can Angels expect from Albert Pujols?
Ex-49ers legendary receiver Dwight Clark diagnosed with ALS
Warriors furious about inactivity from Thunder leading up to first Kevin Durant return contest
More Sports
Top Stories
Comey confirms FBI is investigating possible links, coordination between Trump associates and Russia
Car crashes into Central Fresno smoke shop
Funding troubles may mean fewer DUI checkpoints in Fresno
Early morning fire at Fresno apartment burns man, displaces 12
Police: Two burned bodies found in car belonging to 'Real Housewives' star
$1 million lawsuit adds twist to embezzlement case at Fresno County fruit company
Trump approval rating sinks to new low
Show More
Man in critical condition after fire breaks out at Visalia home
Fresno neighbors asking for help identifying suspect in yard sale thefts
Man dead after being hit by car in Downtown Fresno
Heartbroken Fresno vet surprised with new bike
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos