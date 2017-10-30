LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Too tired from Game 5? MLB's excuse note has you covered

Did you stay up late to watch Game 5 of the World Series? MLB's excuse note may be just the ticket to get you through your Monday. (twitter.com/MLB)

LOS ANGELES --
Did you stay up late to watch Game 5 of the World Series? MLB's excuse note has you covered.

Sunday night's game was the second-longest in World Series history - and it kept a lot of kids (and adults) up way past bedtime.

The MLB tweeted an excuse note that states, "Please excuse ___ from work, school, general activities on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, as he/she/they are emotionally recovering from Game 5 of the World Series."

It continues -- "#Postseason baseball is insane - that's basically all you need to know. Things are nuts, and we all need an off day. Yours truly, Baseball Twitter."



After the gripping slugfest that lasted 10 innings, the Dodgers lost to the Astros 13-12, falling behind 3-2 in the series as it returns to Los Angeles. Game 6 is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.

