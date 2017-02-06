SPORTS

Iconic Super Bowl halftime shows through the years

Michael Jackson's halftime performance at Super Bowl XXVII is widely considered to be one of the best in the history of the game. (AP)

In the midst of what was already a historically exciting Super Bowl, Lady Gaga's high-flying halftime performance stood out as one of the highlights of the night.

Time will tell, but Gaga's performance seems it will go down as one of the memorable halftime shows in history. Here's a look back at Sunday night's performance, as well as other iconic Super Bowl halftime performances in history.

Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI, 2017

Lady Gaga's performance had it all: drones, acrobatics, a tribute to America, and -- of course -- a medley of her greatest hits.

Coldplay featuring Beyonce and Bruno Mars, Super Bowl L, 2016

Beyonce, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.


Coldplay pulled out all the stops to celebrate half a century of the Super Bowl, and that included bringing in Beyonce and Bruno Mars for one epic performance.

Beyonce, Destiny's Child at Super Bowl XLVII, 2013


Queen Bey reunited with her former Destiny's Child crew and gave the world an incredible, "Bootylicious" performance.

The Who at Super Bowl XLIV, 2010


They've been together for over 40 years, but The Who were just as electric at Super Bowl XLIV as they were in their 1960s heyday, masterfully performing their classic singles to audiences old and new.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Super Bowl XLIII, 2009


The Boss felt right at home at Super Bowl XLIII, performing tracks from his iconic "Born to Run" and "Born in the USA" albums, and also playing songs from his album "Working on a Dream."

Prince at Super Bowl XLI, 2007


It was impossible to deny Prince made viewers go crazy at Super Bowl XLI.

Paul McCartney at Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005

Musician Paul McCartney performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXIX on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2005, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.


Paul McCartney was selected as a safe, reliable bet to perform at halftime in 2005, following the 2004 "wardrobe malfunction" controversy during Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's performance. McCartney covered some of his most-beloved tracks from The Beatles and Wings.

U2 at Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002


The first Super Bowl that was played after the 9/11 attacks, U2 gave a powerful tribute to those lost in the tragedy with a chilling rendition of "Where The Streets Have No Name."

Aerosmith, N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly at Super Bowl XXXV, 2001


With the exception of Aerosmith and Justin Timberlake, these musicians were at the height of their careers in 2001, and gave one touchdown-worthy performance of "Walk This Way."

Diana Ross at Super Bowl XXX, 1996


Celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl, Ross's performance was a true diva spectacle, as she was airlifted by helicopter out of Pasadena's Rose Bowl while singing "Take Me Higher."

Michael Jackson at Super Bowl XXVII, 1993

Michael Jackson's halftime performance at Super Bowl XXVII is widely considered to be one of the best in the history of the game.


The King of Pop was temporarily anointed as the king of football in 1993, easily delivering the most powerful and memorable Super Bowl halftime performance in recent memory.

What was your favorite Super Bowl halftime show?
Related Topics:
sportsnflmusicmusic newsSuper BowlNew England PatriotsSeattle Seahawks
Load Comments
Related
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
SPORTS
Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP after leading historic Patriots rally
Tom Brady's game-worn jersey missing after Super Bowl LI win
Patriots head into offseason as early favorites to win Super Bowl LII
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
More Sports
Top Stories
Fresno pastor applauds President Trump's proposed end to Johnson Amendment
New England Patriots stun Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
World's Airlines Are Told It's Back to Business as Usual for US-Bound Travelers
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire in Chowchilla
Show More
Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder
Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos