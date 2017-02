Beyonce, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Musician Paul McCartney performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXIX on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2005, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Michael Jackson's halftime performance at Super Bowl XXVII is widely considered to be one of the best in the history of the game.

In the midst of what was already a historically exciting Super Bowl, Lady Gaga's high-flying halftime performance stood out as one of the highlights of the night.Time will tell, but Gaga's performance seems it will go down as one of the memorable halftime shows in history. Here's a look back at Sunday night's performance, as well as other iconic Super Bowl halftime performances in history.Lady Gaga's performance had it all: drones, acrobatics, a tribute to America, and -- of course -- a medley of her greatest hits.Coldplay pulled out all the stops to celebrate half a century of the Super Bowl, and that included bringing in Beyonce and Bruno Mars for one epic performance.Queen Bey reunited with her former Destiny's Child crew and gave the world an incredible, "Bootylicious" performance.They've been together for over 40 years, but The Who were just as electric at Super Bowl XLIV as they were in their 1960s heyday, masterfully performing their classic singles to audiences old and new.The Boss felt right at home at Super Bowl XLIII, performing tracks from his iconic "Born to Run" and "Born in the USA" albums, and also playing songs from his album "Working on a Dream."It was impossible to deny Prince made viewers go crazy at Super Bowl XLI.Paul McCartney was selected as a safe, reliable bet to perform at halftime in 2005, following the 2004 "wardrobe malfunction" controversy during Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's performance. McCartney covered some of his most-beloved tracks from The Beatles and Wings.The first Super Bowl that was played after the 9/11 attacks, U2 gave a powerful tribute to those lost in the tragedy with a chilling rendition of "Where The Streets Have No Name."With the exception of Aerosmith and Justin Timberlake, these musicians were at the height of their careers in 2001, and gave one touchdown-worthy performance of "Walk This Way."Celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl, Ross's performance was a true diva spectacle, as she was airlifted by helicopter out of Pasadena's Rose Bowl while singing "Take Me Higher."The King of Pop was temporarily anointed as the king of football in 1993, easily delivering the most powerful and memorable Super Bowl halftime performance in recent memory.