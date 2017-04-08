SOCIETY

Volunteers give Fresno families early Easter surprise

EMBED </>More News Videos

Easter came early for some Fresno kids who might not otherwise be able to celebrate the holiday thanks to a special group of volunteers. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Easter came eight days early for some Fresno kids who might not otherwise be able to celebrate the holiday.

When Matthew Cromer and his two boys walked into Catholic Charities for the first time, it wasn't for a photo opp with the Easter bunny.

The guys were really in distress, but not for long.

"We felt very comfortable," Cromer said. "We didn't feel like they looked down at us at all."

Four months later, Cromer and the kids joined the festivities as Easter arrived for about 150 kids and their families. Games like the cake walk led right to more serious food on the way out the door, all courtesy of Catholic Charities and a group of volunteers from San Joaquin Memorial - the Junior Ministers of Presence.

"They're from low-income families who don't have much so we just try to give them a good experience to really have fun," SJM freshman Tess Solomon said.

"We give them toys and we also do arts and crafts, like painting on their face," sophomore Reed Walker said.

"It's so important because we get to give back to children in our community and see the children's smiles on their faces when they come," student Francesca Wood said.

And volunteers could paint a smile on their faces too. They also delivered Easter baskets that can change people's outlook on the upcoming holiday.

"It means a lot," Mikah Broom said. "My kids, it's been a rough month, so it's nice to see that my kids are going to have something to open on Easter."

Of course, Easter celebrates a rebirth, and in Cromer's case, there's no better place for that than Catholic Charities. On that first visit in December, he'd just gotten custody but he had nothing.

The volunteers didn't stop at feeding the three of them. One woman, he calls an angel, left and came back with a big Walmart gift card he used to buy toothbrushes, clothes, and even car seats.

"It blew my mind," Cromer said. "Sometimes you can get in a rut of thinking the world is lost, everybody is all about themselves. You walk into a place like this and you get your doors blown off."

And through that door, Cromer marked his rebirth as a parent.
Related Topics:
sportssocietyfresnocharityFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
With preparations coming together, organizers eager to kick off Clovis Rodeo
Friends and family bid final goodbye to former ABC30 anchor John Wallace
Thousands complete California Classic in Downtown Fresno
Central Unified students honored at Janessa Ramirez Scholarship Dinner
More society
SPORTS
Fanendo Adi sets Timbers goals record as RSL finally wins in snowstorm
Warriors' Kevin Durant back for first game since Feb. 28 MCL sprain
Margot, Chacin lead Padres over Bumgarner and Giants 2-1
Kershaw gives up back-to-back homers for 1st time in career
More Sports
Top Stories
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
Storms sweep across Central Valley
Water woes continue for drought-stricken East Porterville despite Gov. Brown declaration
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Good samaritans try to help great white shark in Santa Cruz
Show More
Syrian refugees left with mixed feelings after U.S. missile strike
5 elementary school students in Northeast Fresno have positive skin test for TB
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
Water officials hoping to increase water storage capacity of Lake Success
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
More News
Top Video
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
Storms sweep across Central Valley
More Video