Winter 'karting kamp' aims to satisfy your kid's need for speed

Even if you've never sat behind the wheel of a go-kart before, this is sure to be a wild ride. And if you're worried about the little ones getting behind the wheel, the camp includes classroom time where they learn the safety basics, and driving fundamentals. After that it's on to the track.Campers are guaranteed three races per day and lunch is served. The Kamp runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through January 5th. The cost for the three days is $129.MB2's Sunday Karting Kamp is held on the last Sunday of every month. It's similar to the Winter Karting Kamp however everything is compacted into 1 day for the price of $65 per racer.